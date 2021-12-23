Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings. Acer Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acer Therapeutics.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACER shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.