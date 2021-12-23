Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.45). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 65.77% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 28,858 shares of company stock worth $221,482 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AudioEye in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 217.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $459,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,386. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.06.

AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

