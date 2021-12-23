Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAPR shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

