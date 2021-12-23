Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,755,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,331. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.