Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. MetLife posted earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 3,307,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,279. MetLife has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

