Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,459. State Street has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $100.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

