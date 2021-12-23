Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to Post $0.17 EPS

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 632,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Check (STER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.