Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.68 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STER shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STER. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Check stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.03. 632,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

