Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.51. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,096,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.