Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report $29.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.69 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.80 million to $122.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $138.62 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 22,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

