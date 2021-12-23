Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

PFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 343,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 264.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 186,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

