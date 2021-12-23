Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

SIOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of SIOX stock remained flat at $$1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 291,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,569. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 284,498 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

