Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) will post $9.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.70 million to $10.81 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $2.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $31.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.46 million to $32.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.09 million, with estimates ranging from $36.52 million to $42.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLHG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skylight Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.42 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

