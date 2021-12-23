Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) to Sell

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cano Health Inc. is a value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities. It provides health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care and high-risk and complex care management. Cano Health Inc., formerly known as Jaws Acquisition Corp., is based in MIAMI. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE CANO opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.67. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo purchased 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

