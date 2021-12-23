Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) to Sell

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. Civeo has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $155.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,418. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 82.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Civeo by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

