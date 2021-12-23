Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Hold

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

EGRX stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $708.46 million, a PE ratio of 133.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

