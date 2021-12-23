Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Hold

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

