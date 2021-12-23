Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

BRLT has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $10,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $670,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $1,340,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $4,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.