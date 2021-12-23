Zacks Investment Research Lowers Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Sell

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LICY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

NYSE LICY opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $15.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

