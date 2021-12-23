Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aisin has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

