Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Hold

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akin to the third quarter of 2021, we expect high fuel costs to hurt Allegiant Travel's bottom line in the fourth quarter. In the September quarter, average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) soared 66.7% to $2.20. The metric surged 34% to $2.01 during the first nine months of 2021. Rising expenses on salary and benefits are also denting the bottom line. However, with air-travel demand in the United States improving despite the threat posed by the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19, Allegiant's revenues are expected to increase going forward. In response to the demand uptick, the carrier is expanding its network. Allegiant expects fourth-quarter 2021 operating revenues to increase 0.5-4% from the fourth-quarter 2019 actuals. The company's strong liquidity position is also a tailwind.”

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.75.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.