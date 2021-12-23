Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) to “Buy”

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23.

Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

