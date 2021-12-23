Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to “Buy”

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HI opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

