Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to “Buy”

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $611.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

