Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) to “Hold”

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $272.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LCNB by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $6,654,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LCNB by 45.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

