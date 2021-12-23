Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XSPA stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 540,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth $524,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

