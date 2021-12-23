Zel Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00328927 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00140391 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00088226 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000124 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

