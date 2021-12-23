Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.30. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 71,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth $1,565,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

