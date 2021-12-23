Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $124.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.