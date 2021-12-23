ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $0.40

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $79.29 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00057428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.41 or 0.08038937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,817.36 or 0.99994190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00054173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007219 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

