-$0.01 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $318.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 18,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 392,387 shares of company stock worth $1,301,765. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

