-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Anaplan from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,128,767 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. 1,443,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.96.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

