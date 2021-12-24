-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyra Biosciences.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of TYRA stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $14.83. 125,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $31.36.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,994,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

