-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.64, for a total transaction of $267,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,223 shares of company stock valued at $37,834,146 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after purchasing an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.11. 589,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.39. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

