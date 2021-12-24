-$0.29 EPS Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FHTX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. 186,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,365. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

