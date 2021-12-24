$0.55 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. First Busey posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

