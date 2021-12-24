$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 407,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

