$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $663.08. 271,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $328.90 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.57.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.