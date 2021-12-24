$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $663.08. 271,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $328.90 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $650.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.57.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 13,191 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 87,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

