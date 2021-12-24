$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.