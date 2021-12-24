$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,270,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

