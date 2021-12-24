$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

CACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.25.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 24,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after buying an additional 415,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CACI International by 446.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.67. 84,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,451. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.26. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

See Also: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.