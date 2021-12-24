$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will announce $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,612,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,896. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $67.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

