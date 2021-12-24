$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to post $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $2.03. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

