$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post $10.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.10 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $42.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SRAX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 75,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.95. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of SRAX in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

