$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.88 million to $13.10 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $53.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNSS. Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Genasys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Genasys by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.89. 95,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

