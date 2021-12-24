106,319 Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of TCHP opened at $33.31 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81.

