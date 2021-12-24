$11.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.51 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.22. 1,182,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.13.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

