1,120 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

