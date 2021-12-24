$12.24 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce sales of $12.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.68 million to $12.80 million. Marchex reported sales of $12.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.36 million to $53.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.90 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marchex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 798,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 41.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,199,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 647,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.86. Marchex has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.67.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

