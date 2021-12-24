$13.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $13.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.39 billion to $13.40 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $60.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $60.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $414,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $275,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.25. 1,222,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,361. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

