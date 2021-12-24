$154.45 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post sales of $154.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.30 million and the highest is $158.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $152.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $589.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $571.00 million to $609.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $649.52 million, with estimates ranging from $619.20 million to $676.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

