1MillionNFTs Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $104,788.33 and approximately $441,283.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00057116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.14 or 0.07964380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,967.11 or 0.99977111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00073087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007482 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

